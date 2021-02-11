Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Janae Ramsay

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Janae Ramsay, a ward of the State of the Pringle Children’s Home in Carron Hall, St. Mary who has been missing since Saturday, January 23.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Islington Police are that Janae was last seen at the facility; her mode of dress and the time she went missing are unknown and she has not been hard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Janae Ramsay is being asked to contact the Islington Police at 876-994-4444, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Janae Ramsay was available at the time of this publication.