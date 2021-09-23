Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jahmiela Lawman

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Jahmiela Lawman ward of the state at the Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill who has been missing since Wednesday, September 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Jahmiela, who was last seen at the place of safety wearing a pink blouse, pink skirt and a pair of white slippers. All attempts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jahmiela Lawman is asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Jahmiela Lawman was available at the time of this publication.