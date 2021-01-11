Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Jada Higgins

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jada Higgins of 89 Maxfield Avenue, in Kingston who has been missing since Sunday, January 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall and sports an afro hairstyle.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Jada was last seen at home and has not been seen since. When last seen she was wearing a red pullover, black tights, and pink and white slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jada Higgins is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at (876)923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.