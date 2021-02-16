Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Izolo Delos Santos

– An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Izolo Delos Santos, otherwise called ‘Zola’, of Vineyard district in Black River, St. Elizabeth. She has been missing since Saturday, February 13.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and has no eyebrows.

Reports are that Izolo was last seen in the Brompton area of the parish. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Izolo Delos Santos is being asked to contact the Black River Police at 876-965-2232, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Izolo Delos Santos was made available at the time of this publication.