Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Georgette Scott

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Georgette Scott otherwise called, ‘Jada’ of Windsor Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, October 21.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 1:50 p.m., Georgette was last seen at home wearing a red blouse and checkered pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Georgette Scott is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.