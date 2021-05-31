Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Garpheleya Davis

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Garpheleya Davis of Harris Street in May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Friday, May 28.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 7:00 a.m., Garpheleya was last seen at home, however her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Garpheleya Davis is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.