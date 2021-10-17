Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Gabriel Savoury

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Gabriel Savoury of Pimento Walk, in Ocho Rios, St. Ann who has been missing since Saturday, October 9.

Gabriel is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 11:00 p.m., Gabriel was last seen at home wearing a blue jeans jumpsuit. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabriel Savoury is being asked to contact the Ocho Rios Police 876-974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.