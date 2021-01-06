Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Gabriel Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Gabriel Brown, otherwise called ‘Gabby’ of Kensington district, St. James who has been missing since Thursday, December 31.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spring Mount Police are that about 1:45 a.m., Gabriel was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabriel Brown is being asked to contact the Spring Mount Police at 876-610-6223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.