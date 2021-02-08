Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Faith Soares

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Faith Soares, of Myrie Avenue, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Saturday, February 06.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:30 a.m., Faith was last seen at home wearing a red blouse and blue jeans. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Faith Soares is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-953-7899, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Faith Soares was available at the time of this publication.