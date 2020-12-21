Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Emmanuel Griffiths

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Emmanuel Griffiths, Ward of the State, who has been missing since Thursday, December 17.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 5:45 p.m., Emmanuel was last seen at the facility. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Emmanuel Griffiths is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.