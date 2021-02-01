Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Donisha Daye

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Donisha Daye of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, January 30.

She is of black complexion, slim build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Donisha was last seen at home about 8:05 a.m., wearing a red blouse and a red skirt. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donisha Daye is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.