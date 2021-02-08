Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Dominic Walker

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Dominic Walker, otherwise called ‘Baffo Don,’ of Olympic Court in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Thursday, February 4.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that Dominic was last seen at home about 5:30 p.m., wearing a black jeans pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dominic Walker is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Dominic Walker was made available at the time of this publication.