Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Dickoda Thompson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Dickoda Thompson, of Passagefort Drive, in Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, June 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that Dickoda was last seen about 6:30 p.m., at the bus stop along Passagefort Drive wearing a grey blouse, blue jeans and a pair of slippers. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dickoda Thompson is asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876- 988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.