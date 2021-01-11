Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Devantay Murdock

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Devantay Murdock otherwise called ‘Dido’ of Old Friendship Lane, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, January 02.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Devantay was last seen at his father’s nine-night and has not been seen since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Devantay Murdock is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876)984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.