Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Denisha Lattore

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Denisha Lattore, otherwise called ‘Shan’, of Temple Hall, in St. Andrew who has been missing since Wednesday, December 09.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Denisha was last seen at home wearing in a white merino, orange tights and a pair of orange-and-green slippers. She has not been heard from since and efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Denisha Lattore is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at (876) 942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.