Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Delgardo Richards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Delgardo Richards otherwise called ‘Denny’, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Wednesday, September 08.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Delgardo was last seen in Spanish Town in St. Catherine wearing a blue shirt, blue-and-white shorts and a pair of black slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Delgardo Richards is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.