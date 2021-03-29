Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Debra Edwards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Debra Edwards of Freeman’s Hall in Trelawny who has been missing since Saturday, March 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 7:00 p.m. Debra was last seen in her community wearing a pink blouse, black skirt and a pair of white shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Debra Edwards is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3073, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.