Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Dantae Hunt

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Dantae Hunt, of Sandy Close, Manley Meadows, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Friday, December 04.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 7:00 a.m., Dantae was last seen at home dressed in a multi-coloured t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black Clarks. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dantae Hunt is being asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at (876) 928-1261, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dantae Hunt was made available at the time of this publication.