Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Danea Haughton

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Danea Haughton of Ricketts Crescent, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Wednesday, May 12.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 1:50 p.m., Danea was last seen at home wearing a white T-shirt and black leggings. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Danea Haughton is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at (876) 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police Station.