Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Damoya Edwards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Damoya Edwards of Main Road, Mount Salem in St. James who has been missing since Wednesday, April 28.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 157 centimetres (5feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that Damoya was last seen at home about 8:00 p.m., wearing a burgundy blouse, black jeans pants and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Damoya Edwards is asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876-952-3572, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.