Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Cyan Lewis

– An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Cyan Lewis of Tavern Drive, Kingston 6, who has been missing since Friday, May 07.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Cyan was last seen about 1:00 p.m., leaving home to purchase a meal. She was wearing a cream blouse and blue jeans. All efforts to contact her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cyan Lewis is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.