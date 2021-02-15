Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Christopher Palmer

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Christopher Palmer, otherwise called ‘CJ’, of Red Hills district in Frome, Westmoreland who has been missing since Friday, February 12.

He is of dark complexion and has a large birthmark on his left shoulder.

Reports are that Christopher was last seen at home about 4:00 p.m., wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christopher Palmer is being asked to contact the Savanna-laMar Police at 876-955-2536, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Christopher Palmer was made available at the time of this publication.