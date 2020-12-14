Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Christine Forbes

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Christine Forbes, of Upper Second Street, Kingston 12 who has been missing since Monday, December 07.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Trench Town Police are that about 1:00 p.m., Christine was last seen at home wearing in a pink dress and pink slippers.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christine Forbes is being asked to contact the Trench Town Police at (876) 948-8243, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.