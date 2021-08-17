Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Christina Jackson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Christina Jackson of St. Jago Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, August 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Christina was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christina Jackson is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police Station.

No photograph of Christina Jackson was available at the time of this publication.