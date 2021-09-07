Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Chevon Dixon

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Chevon Dixon of Almando Terrace in St. Andrew who has been missing since Sunday, September 05.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Chevon was last seen at home about 5:00 p.m., wearing blue shorts and a pair of black slippers. All attempts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chevon Dixon is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at (876) 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.