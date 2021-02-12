Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Chessiah Palmer

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Chessiah Palmer, of Bucks Cammon district, May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Tuesday, February 9.

She is of dark complexion, stout built and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m., Palmer was last seen at home wearing pink blouse, blue jeans shorts and black and orange slipper and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chessiah Palmer is being asked to contact the May Pen police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Chessiah Palmer was available at the time of this publication.