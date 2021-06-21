Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Checkria Bailey

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Checkria Bailey of Cooke Street, Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland who has been missing since Tuesday, June 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Matilda’s Corner Police are that about 8:15 a.m., Checkria was last seen along Old Hope Road in the parish of St. Andrew. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Checkria Bailey is being asked to contact the Matilda’s Corner Police at (876) 978-6003, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.