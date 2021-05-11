Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Celina Mckoy

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Celina Mckoy of Port Henderson Road, Bridgeport, St. Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, May 09.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 172 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Celina was last seen at home about 6:00 p.m., wearing a white mesh blouse, blue tights and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Celina Mckoy is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.