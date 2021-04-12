Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Carla Richardson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Carla Richardson of Faith Avenue, Duanvale in Trelawny who has been missing since Friday, April 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Clark’s Town Police are that Carla was last seen at home about 12:00 p.m., her mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carla Richardson is being asked to contact the Clark’s Town Police at 876-954-1080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.