Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Candice Wynter

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Candice Wynter of Tulip Road, May Pen in Clarendon who has been missing since Sunday, January 03.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 2:15 p.m., Candice was last seen at home wearing a grey blouse, orange-and-white shorts and a pair of black slippers. All efforts made to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Candice Wynter is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.