Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Calvin Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Calvin Brown otherwise called ‘Jay’, of Cassia Avenue, Irwin in St. James, who has been missing since Wednesday, March 17.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Granville Police are that Calvin was last seen at home about 9:00 p.m., dressed in a black merino and green-and-black shorts. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Calvin Brown is being asked to contact the Granville Police at 876-952-3337, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.