Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Callisa Whyte

–An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Callisa Whyte of Seaward Drive, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Saturday, January 30.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 1:00 p.m., Callisa was last seen in Green Acres, Spanish Town, St. Catherine wearing a pink tights and blue blouse. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Callisa Whyte is asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.