Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Bryanna Buckley

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Bryanna Buckley of Rasta Corner Freetown, Clarendon who has been missing Tuesday, August 10.

Bryanna is of dark complexion, stout build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the contact Longsville Park Police are that about 4:30 a.m., Bryanna was last seen at home wearing a blue sleeveless blouse and white shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bryanna Buckley is being asked to contact the Longsville Park Police at 876-907-5047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Bryanna Buckley was available at the time of this publication.