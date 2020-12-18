Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Brittany Miller

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Brittany Miller of Windsor Heights, Central Village, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, December 16.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Brittany was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittany Miller is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at (876) 984-2644, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.