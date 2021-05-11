Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Brittany Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Brittany Brown of Frontier district in St. Mary who has been missing since Monday, May 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that Brittany was last seen in her community about 10:00 a.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittany Brown is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-975-4196, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.