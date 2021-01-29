Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Britney Pitter

An Ananda alert has been activated for 15-year-old Britney Pitter, student of Top Albany district, Islington in St. Mary who has been missing since Monday, January 25.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that Britney was last seen in Enfield, St. Mary about 3:00 p.m., wearing a grey blouse, black tights and a pair of black-and-white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Britney Pitter is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.