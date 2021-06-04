Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Brianna Noteman

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Brianna Noteman of Wilberforce District, Browns Town in St. Ann, who has been missing since Monday, May 31.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Noteman was last seen in her community wearing a light green dress. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brianna Noteman is asked to contact the Brown’s Town Police at 876-975-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Brianna Noteman was available at the time of this publication.