Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Breanna Fuller

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Breanna Fuller, of Swift Avenue, Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Sunday, April 4.

She is of dark complexion medium build and about1 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Breanna was last seen at home dressed in a grey blouse and grey tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Breanna Fuller is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876- 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.