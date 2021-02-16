Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Bajenni Bartley

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Bajenni Bartley of Zinc Avenue, Mineral Heights in Clarendon who has been missing since Friday, February 12.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 185 centimetres (6 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Bajenni was last seen in his community about 9:00 a.m.

He has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bajenni Bartley is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station