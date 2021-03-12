Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ayanna Thompson

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Ayanna Thompson of Dela Vega City, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, March 9.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Ayanna was last seen at home about 12:00 p.m.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey dress. She has not been heard from since Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ayanna Thompson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph was available at the time of this publication.