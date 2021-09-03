Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ashlie Grant

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ashlie Grant of Bedward Gardens, Kingston 7 who has been missing since Wednesday, September 01.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports are that about 11:10 p.m., Grant was last seen at home wearing a denim dress. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashlie Grant is being asked to contact the August Town Police at 876-927-2184, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.