Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ashley Hayles

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ashley Hayles of Fortland Road, Discovery Bay in St. Ann who has been missing since Monday, April 19.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 183 centimeters (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that about 4:30 p.m., Ashley was last seen leaving her relative’s house wearing a burgundy polo dress and a pair of black crocs. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashley Hayles is being asked to contact the Discovery Bay Police at 876-973-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.