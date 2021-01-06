Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ashley Abrahams

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ashley Abrahams of Spring Garden, Morant bay, St. Thomas who has been missing since Monday, January 4.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Ashley was left at home and was later heard arguing with someone.

Checks were made by family members to assist, however, upon their arrival, Ashley was not found.

When last seen she was dressed in a white blouse, grey skirt and a pair of black slippers.

All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashley Abrahams is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-326-5054, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.