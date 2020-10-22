Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen Ashernigue Bailey

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Ashernigue Bailey of Dovecot Crescent, St. Johns Road in St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, October 09.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Ashernigue was last seen at home wearing a purple shirt, green-and-grey shorts and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashernigue Bailey is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.