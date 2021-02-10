Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Asheka Foster

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Asheka Foster, otherwise called ‘Brick’, of Barton district, St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Tuesday, February 09.

She is of dark complexion and stout build.

Reports from the Balaclava Police are that about 3:00 a.m., Asheka was last seen at her home wearing a green shorts and a red T-shirt. She has not been seen since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Asheka Foster is asked to contact the Balaclava Police at (876) 963-2109 , police 119 emergency number or the nearest police Station.

No photograph of Asheka Foster was available at the time of this publication.