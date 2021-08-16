Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ashanti Morris

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ashanti Morris of Fairmount district, Malvern in St. Elizabeth who has been missing since Saturday, August 14.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports are that Ashanti was last seen in her community about 10:30 a.m., wearing a black dress and a pair of black sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashanti Morris is being asked to contact the Malvern Police at 876-966-5145, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.