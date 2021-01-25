Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ashanti Hines

An Ananda alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ashanti Hines of Welch Heights, Gordon Pen, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, January 11.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches).

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Ashanti was last seen in her community wearing a black blouse, black shorts and black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashanti Hines is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Ashanti was available at the time of this publication.