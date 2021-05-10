Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ashanti Hinds

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ashanti Hinds of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen in Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, April 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 158 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Ashanti was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashanti Hinds is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Ashanti Hinds was made available at the time of this publication.