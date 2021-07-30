Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ammelia Martin

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Ammelia Martin of Ellshire Way, Gordon Town in St. Andrew, who has been missing since Monday, July 26.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Irish Town Police are that at 2:45 p.m., Ammelia was last seen in Papine wearing a brown tunic, white blouse, blue-and-red striped tie and a pair of black Clarks shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ammelia Martin is being asked to contact the Irish Town Police at 876-944-8282, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.