Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Amirah Robinson

–An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Amirah Robinson of Haskey Crescent, Cumberland, St. Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, June 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Amirah was last seen leaving for school wearing a red long-sleeved blouse, blue jeans and a pair of blue slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amirah Robinson is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at (876) 988-1763, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Amirah Robinson was made available at the time of this publication.